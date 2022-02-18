Heart Evangelista’s post on her designer hangers receives hilarious comments from netizens

CEBU, Philippines — Fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista once again made rounds on social media after flexing her three Chanel hangers on Instagram.

“Oh, Coco,” she captioned her post.

Netizens could not help but tease about the designer hangers.

“Kapag ako nahampas ng hanger na ito, magpapasalamat pa ako,” Instagram user @cess.resada wrote on the comment section of the post.

Bringing up her childhood memory, another netizen said, “Kung ganyan man lang din ipapalo saken ni mama, why not? HAHAHAHA joke lang po.”

Another netizen also wrote a funny hugot, “Pag itong hanger nato ang pinalo sayo ng mama mo. (Dun mo malalaman gaano ka nya ka MAHAL).

This is not the first time that the fashion icon Evangelista showed us extravagant household designer items. She recently shared her birthday Chanel candles on Instagram, which likewise caught netizens’ attention.

She also trended on social media with her head-turner outfits at the Paris Fashion Week.

