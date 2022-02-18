Guanzon: ‘Oplan Baklas’ is trespassing, put ‘beware of dogs’ sign on gates

MANILA, Philippines — Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon is opposing the removal of campaign materials displayed on private properties, even jokingly saying house dogs can be let loose if authorities trespass private premises.

Guanzon made the remark as Comelec’s “Oplan Baklas” has been receiving broad backlash after authorities took down campaign materials displayed by non-candidates on their private properties – which critics say is a move that steps on the people’s freedom of expression and speech.

“Ang sinasabi ko, ‘yung sa private property ninyo, hinihintay na nga ng mga Doberman namin ‘yung election officer doon at pulis sa amin eh. ‘Pag pumasok ‘yan sa property mo, pwede mo pakawalan ang mga aso mo kasi trespassing ‘yan. ‘Wag mo lang silang saktan, ikaw mismo,” Guanzon said in an interview with Teleradyo.

(I already have my Doberman waiting for the election officer and police on our property. If they enter your property, you can let your dogs loose because that’s trespassing. Just don’t hurt them personally.)

“Lagyan mo ng ‘beware of dogs’ doon sa gate mo. Tapos isara mo ang gate mo. Tapos ‘yung gate mo mismo lagyan mo ng poster… ‘Pag binuksan ‘yung gate mo, na pumasok sila walang pahintulot mo at kinagat sila ng aso mo, hindi mo problema ‘yan,” she added.

(Put a ‘beware of dogs’ sign on your gate then close it. Then place your poster. If they open your gate and enter your property without your consent and your dogs bite them, it’s not your problem.)

Guanzon likewise described as “robbery” police officers’ actions removing campaign materials in private properties in Isabela province as they did not have search warrants.

“Trespassing ‘yan tsaka robbery ‘yang ginagawa ninyo. Ano ba kayong mga pulis sa Isabela, gamitin ninyo nga mga ulo ninyo… wala kayong search warrant,” she said.

(What you’re doing is trespassing and robbery. To the police in Isabela, use your heads… you do not have a search warrant.)

“Mga og*g kayo. Alam ninyo bang ang ginagawa ninyong pagbabaklas with force upon things ‘yan, that’s robbery! That’s robbery!” she added.

(You’re stupid. Do you know that what you are doing is robbery! That’s robbery!)

In an interview, Comelec Director and spokesperson James Jimenez said that the Oplan Baklas targets “campaign materials that are oversized and posted out of place.”

Jimenez said that personnel conducting it first ask permission from private property owners before entering their premises.

