Cataraja vows to give impressive performance in Sanman Bubble Boxing VIII

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Unbeaten Cebuano prospect and world-rated Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja vows to showcase impressive performance on February 26’s Sanman Bubble Boxing VIII despite learning his opponent’s identity a little late.

The 26-year-old Cataraja of Tabuelan, northwest Cebu faces Romshane Sarguilla of Mindsayap, North Cotabato in the undercard of Sanman Bubble Boxing VIII in General Santos City.

Cataraja’s opponent was recently revealed earlier this month.

However, he has been training regularly for months in Cebu under Zip Sanman Promotions, and he did not leave a single stone unturned in preparing against Sarguilla.

“Para nako doble sad ni iyahang paningkamot pero sa ako-a, ako jud ihatag akong best. Nagprepare na mi ani nga dula. Nagtraining mi bisan og late nako nakahibaw kinsa akong kontra, pero nagprepare na mi daan,” said Cataraja.

(For me, he is working doubly hard but for me, I will give my best. We have prepared our game plan. We have been training despite us knowing late who our opponent will be, but we have already prepared for this.)

Cataraja, a criminology graduate from the University of the Visayas, is currently ranked No. 10 in the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) super flyweight division along with top-ranked four-division world champion Donnie Nietes and No. 14 Jade Bornea.

“Sa tanan nako nga mga dula, always man jud ko mangandam. Dili jud ko mo kumpyansa bisan kinsa ilang ihatag nako bisan ug moingon sila nga dili ra maayo. Pero dili gihapon nako kumpyansaan,” Cataraja said.

(In all my fights, I have always been prepared. I will not take my opponents lightly, whomever they will give to me as my opponent and they will say that my opponent is not good. But I will still not take him lightly.)

“Always jud ko mopakita sa akong best kay gusto ko nga mas i-prove nako akong talent kung pwede na ba pang international,” he said.

(I will always show my best because I want to prove my talent if this can be good for international (fights).)

Cataraja is unbeaten at at 13 wins with 11 knockouts with an 85 knockout percentage. He is also the former WBO Youth super flyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Sarguilla has a 7-6-2 (win-loss-draw) record with four knockouts.

Cataraja, a former ALA Boxing Gym prospect, impressively knocked out his four previous opponents while Sarguilla is yearning for a win to bounce back from a five-fight slump.

If he wins, Cataraja wants to test his mettle in the United States.

“Gusto nako matest ko sa U.S. para makahibaw na ko sa akong talent kung asa jud ko kutob. Naghinam-hinam ko sa U.S.,” said Cataraja who had a vast experience as a sparring partner for numerous Japanese world champions including Naoya Inoue.

(I would like to test my skills in the US so that I will know the limit of my talents. I am excited to go to the US.)

He also revealed that he planned to go back to Japan to train and serve as sparring partners with world champions there.

He is only waiting for the country to lift its travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

“Nagpaabot ra jud mi magopen ang Japan para makatraining na mi didto. Excited na sad sila nako didto para sa akong career,” said Cataraja.

(We are waiting for Japan to open so that we can train there. They are also excited there for my career.)

/dbs

