Bankaton race to unfold Friday in Pooc, Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A one-of-a-kind racing event will take centerstage on the shores of Talisay City as the annual Bankaton 2022 of Barangay Pooc unfolds on Friday, February 25 to highlight the village’s annual fiesta celebration.

The event will have outrigger canoes or pump boats equipped with powerful motors that can reach a top speed of 90-kilometers per hour or 48.5 knots racing against each other.

The outrigger canoes or pump boats underwent complete modification to fit racing standards. They have leaner and smaller bodies compared to regular canoes for better maneuverability and aerodynamics.

This kind of boat racing is very common in the rural areas of Cebu and usually happens during fiesta celebrations.

According to the organizers from Barangay Pooc Council, they canceled the event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, on Friday, it is all systems go for the race that has already attracted more than a dozen competitors vying for the P30,000 top prize.

The runner-up will take home P20,000 while the third placer gets P10,000, and the fourth placer receives P5,000.

The organizers are also expecting racers from outside Cebu.

It will be held along the coastal waters of the barangay and will feature a diamond-shaped race track with a total distance of two kilometers.

Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Bantay Dagat will be deployed to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

Aside from the Bankaton 2022, Barangay Pooc will also hold a dayon-dayon volleyball competition simultaneously happening on February 25. /rcg

