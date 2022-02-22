Aguinid Falls in Samboan reopens

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More and more tourist destinations in Cebu province are reopening, two months since Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) ravaged the island.

The local government of Samboan town in southwestern Cebu announced that its famous Aguinid Falls has welcomed back guests last February 18, 2022.

“Aguinid Waterfalls is now open to the public,” a post from the municipality’s tourism office on Facebook read.

As one of the favorite tourist spots in Cebu province, Aguinid Falls boasts of having eight tiers. It is located in Brgy. Tangbo, and only 200 meters away from the national road.

Samboan is a fifth-class municipality located approximately 150 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

All tourist attractions in Cebu province were closed on December 16, 2021 when Odette struck.

It took several weeks for authorities to clear typhoon debris left on the roads leading to some of the province’s popular tourist destinations.

/bmjo

