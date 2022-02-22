Intensified ‘Oplan Baklas’ to start during local campaign – Comelec

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A Comelec official here said they will intensify implementation of ‘Oplan Baklas’ in Cebu City when local campaign starts on March 25, 2022.

Attorney Edwin Cadungog, acting election officer of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) North District, said during their implementation, campaign materials that are beyond the allowed sizes will be removed regardless if it is posted in public or private areas.

“Oversize is still a violation. Ila na baklason. Although we cannot enter the property kay private property man na, without any warrant, but kinahanglan nga ato gyud i-notify, ato na i-document and we will submit that to the law department. It is up to the Comelec to take action on that,” Cadungog said.

According to the Fair Elections Act, under Section 9, or the Posting of Campaign Materials, the Comelec may authorize political parties to create poster areas in a maximum of 10 public places, namely plazas, markets, barangay centers, and the like, wherein candidates can post their propaganda there. This, however, must follow the size of the poster areas not exceeding 12 by 16 feet.

Should there be no action coming from parties after 72 hours, representatives from the police and the Comelec will remove these posters.

Cadungog said this also applies to candidate’s headquarters.

Cadungog further said that police and village watchers are deputized to conduct Oplan Baklas with the supervision of the Comelec and with the assistance of the personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Pertaining to who will remove these materials, Cadungog said that the police, the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, village watchers, and personnel of the DPWH and the DENR, are the deputized agents to do this.

“Under the rules it is the PNP, or barangay Tanods deputize nato, with the supervision with the Comelec and the PNP and the Armed Forces. With the assistance of DPWH and DENR,” Cadungog said.

