COMELEC: ‘Helpless’ in countering vote buying done online



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Cebu City admitted that they have insufficient resources to counter vote-buying done through electronic money transfer for the upcoming 2022 elections.

According to Attorney Edwin Cadungog, election officer of the city’s North District, during the press conference held in Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said it is difficult for them to monitor election candidates who will take advantage of the electronic money transfer services in exchange of their votes.

Over this concern, Cadungog said that they are ‘helpless’ in countering this illegal activity.

“Pagka karon helpless gyud (Comelec). Way sulosyon ana kay dili man na mahimo kung wala tay warrant, og dili on the act of committing a crime unsay prima facie case nga that is considered as an act committing a crime ang pag kobrag kwarta?” Cadungog said.

As of now, Cadungog said that they have no problems yet with the election since they have not encountered incidents among the political rivals in Cebu City.

Campaign under the pandemic

As COVID-19 remains a concern in the city, the Comelec has also formed a committee, the City Comelec Campaign Committee, that will monitor candidates who will violate health protocols.

The Comelec Election Monitoring Center, on the other hand, will focus on the implementation of the election guidelines such as the conduct of rallies and campaigns.

Cadungog also said that there is no need to deploy police personnel to areas hosting campaign rallies since deputized village watchers could also report any violations to their office.

However, police personnel will be assigned to these areas to ensure there is utmost security and peace and order among groups conducting campaigns.

According to Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle, CCPO chief, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Devaras, CCPO deputy director for administration, they have already received directives from the national headquarters to deploy personnel to venues wherein campaign rallies are to be conducted.

“Ang police we will provide upon request kay convergence na daghan tawo so mobantay gyud ta ana,” Tagle said.



The police are also reminding the candidates and the public to follow standard health protocols and election guidelines for everyone’s safety and security. /rcg

