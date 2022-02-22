Mandaue opens first pharmacy-based vaccination site

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has opened its own version of “Resbakuna sa Botika” at a pharmacy located along A. Del Rosario St. in Barangay Mantuyong.

The pharmacy started to administer booster shots late Monday afternoon, February 21, 2022.

However, there were only a few people who got the COVID-19 vaccines at the site.

Charmaine Uy, the owner of Bing Pharmacy, said there were only 20 individuals who got Moderna booster shots.

Uy said as of the moment, they are not keen on walk-ins because they are considering their space.

She said individuals who want to be vaccinated can register on the Bing Pharmacy Facebook page or on her Facebook account.

She said currently they will only conduct the vaccination on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

Uy said they hold vaccinations during those periods because most employees have probably got out of their workspaces and could get the shot.

She said that if there will be more individuals who would want to get the shot at their site, they can operate earlier than their current schedule.

Uy said she decided to join the DOH’s “Resbakuna sa Botika” program to help the government with its vaccination campaign and also as a way of giving back to the community.

Uy said a lot of vaccine brands are available. Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, among others.

She said the vaccines were from the city government. The barangay has also provided a midwife and a vaccinator. She said aside from her sister who is a doctor and is helping with the vaccination, they also hired an additional vaccinator.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, the city health officer, said another pharmacy will also be administering booster shots soon. /rcg

