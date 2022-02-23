Nightbirde talks about sadness and grieving in her last ‘TED Talks from Bed Talks’

CEBU, Philippines — The family of Jane Kristen Marczewski, more known as Nightbirde, shared a video from her last “TED Talks from Bed Talks,” where she spoke about sadness and grieving.

In her official social media accounts, her family released a statement of her passing along with a video.

“It’s like JANE knew the words she needed to leave us with before she left. We hope her words comfort you all as you mourn. ‘Grieving is the souls way of saying IT MATTERED,’” the statement reads.

In the video, Marczewski, more known as Nightbirde, said: “Just because you’re sad or grieving doesn’t mean that you’re not grateful, and it doesn’t mean you’re not hopeful. It doesn’t mean that you still are’nt fighting for your life, that you still don’t have it in you to keep going.

But sadness and grief and mourning, and lamenting, and crying and screaming and being angry. These are ways that we honor what was lost. These are ways that we communicate it to the world. I heard a quote that says sadness is the soul’s way of saying, this mattered.”

Netizens and her fans mourned the passing of Nightbirde after her family confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

She passed away on February 19, 2022 after battling cancer for four years.

Marczewski, or Nightbirde, received a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell in America’s Got Talent. She inspired many with her positivity despite her condition.

