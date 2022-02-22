Thank you, Nightbirde

Netizens mourn passing of AGT's Jane Marczewski

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | February 22,2022 - 01:17 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Thank you for showing us what life is about, Nightbirde. 

America’s Got Talent’s Jane Marczewski, the singer who received a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, passed away today, February 22, 2022.

Marczewski was 30 years old.

She succumbed to cancer, which was the reason why she withdrew from the competition in August 2021. 

WATCH: Nightbirde shares emotional virtual moment with AGT judges

Netizens who were touched by Marczewski’s fighting spirit and her talent are devastated by her passing. 

 

Nightbirde sang her original song during her audition entitled, “It’s Okay.”

Her song talked about her journey to healing and acceptance after finding out innumerable tumors grew in her body in 2019.

READ: ‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde opens up on ‘devastating’ withdrawal from show

“It’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay
If you’re lost, we’re all a little lost and it’s alright
It’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay
If you’re lost, we’re all a little lost and it’s alright

It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright.”

Fly high, Nightbirde!

