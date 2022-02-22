Thank you, Nightbirde

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Thank you for showing us what life is about, Nightbirde.

America’s Got Talent’s Jane Marczewski, the singer who received a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, passed away today, February 22, 2022.

Rest in peace, Jane! 🙏🙏🙏America's Got Talent announced that Jane Marczewski, who was also known as Nightbirde, has… Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, February 21, 2022

Marczewski was 30 years old.

She succumbed to cancer, which was the reason why she withdrew from the competition in August 2021.

WATCH: Nightbirde shares emotional virtual moment with AGT judges

Netizens who were touched by Marczewski’s fighting spirit and her talent are devastated by her passing.

Nightbirde sang her original song during her audition entitled, “It’s Okay.”

Her song talked about her journey to healing and acceptance after finding out innumerable tumors grew in her body in 2019.

READ: ‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde opens up on ‘devastating’ withdrawal from show

“It’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay

If you’re lost, we’re all a little lost and it’s alright

It’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay

If you’re lost, we’re all a little lost and it’s alright

It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright.” Fly high, Nightbirde! /bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy