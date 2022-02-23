5 policemen linked to Baringui-an couple killing

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least five policemen were linked to the killing of an aspiring councilor in San Fernando, Cebu and her husband.

Officials from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, said they filed criminal cases against four police officers who voluntarily surrendered over the killing of Ma. Louela Baringui-an and her husband, Pedro.

READ: San Fernando kagawad, husband killed; witnesses saw 5 gunmen in bonnets

The suspects, identified as Police Staff Sergeants Rene Abella Catamora, Junrey Papaya Ypil, Junrey Batobalonos, and ex-police Esmeraldo Obleanda Quillosa, are facing charges of robbery with double homicide.

“A criminal complaint for robbery with double homicide… dated February 23, 2022 has been filed against the four policemen and one dismissed officer by the San Fernando Municipal Police Station,” said Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, head of the Regional Police Investigation and Detective Management Division.

The four police are now detained in Camp Sergio Osmeña.

Police also said there is a fifth police officer allegedly involved in the crime.

In his extra-judicial confession, Catamora pointed to a certain Police Master Sergeant Alvin Enad from Ronda Police Station as one of their accomplices, said Ligan.

Enad reportedly was the one who secured a getaway vehicle for the group.

Not Case Closed

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said they ruled robbery as the motive behind the killing of the Baringui-an couple last February 13.

“The motive of the killing is robbery and incidentally, they shot the couple,” Vega said.

However, police said further investigation is still ongoing to determine other theories at play.

“But meron pa rin in-depth investigation to see if there are other possible personalities involved in the incident, and who might order the killing,” he added.

With the probe still ongoing, the top PRO-7 official said they still cannot conclude whether or not the crime is related to the upcoming elections.

Louela was an incumbent barangay councilor Balungag. She was aiming for a seat in San Fernando’s town council in the upcoming elections under the party of incumbent Mayor Neneth Reluya.

READ: Murdered San Fernando kagawad was running for town council

Cleansing

On the other hand, Vega said the five police officers named may also be charged with administrative cases and may be dismissed from service.

In turn, he warned other policemen not to engage in any illegal activities.

“There will be no let-up in PRO7’s Internal Cleansing Program. I will make sure there will be no stones left unturned against these erring policemen. May this serve as a warning,” said Vega.

