Colmenares, Labog promise to lead probe on Carbon modernization project.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two senatorial candidates made a promise to investigate the Carbon Market modernization project is they are elected to office.

Former Bayan Muna Congressman Neri Colmenares and veteran labor leader, Elmer “Bong” Labog, of Anakpawis made their commitments following a dialog with vendors at the Carbon Market Complex on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

“Ilaban ito eh, prinaprivitize ang lahat. Yun ang mesahe ko sa gobyerno, kung ayaw nyo gawin ang trabaho ng gobyerno, wag na kayog tumakbo. Ba’t kayo tumatakbo ibibigay nyo pala sa pribadong companya yung trabaho nyo?” said Colmenares who recalled his fond memories of the biggest public market in Cebu.

Colmenares, who studied college here, said Carbon Market plays an important role in the lives of the ordinary people.

“Atong niskwela ko sa CIT, Carbon man ko mokaon ba. Kaning Carbon they have very poor people, they have no voice. Yung boses lang sana dinggin nga gobyerno,” he said.

In 2021, the Makabayan bloc filed a two-page resolution seeking an investigation into the P5.5 billion Carbon modernization project.

READ: Megawide welcomes House probe on Carbon market: We have nothing to hide

Gabriela Partylist and Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo Abellanosa also filed similar resolutions before Congress.

Colmenares said one of the purposes of his Cebu visit was to get an update on the modernization project and he was dismayed when he learned about the demolition of market stalls.

“This [visit] is an expression of support sa vendors ng Carbon kasi ang pinakaunang maapektuhan nito yung mga vendors nga madisplace, pangalawa ang vendors nga wala sa listahan, ang consumers nga mopalit, mahal na kaayo ang palitunon,” he said.

Labog, for his part, said he also wanted to show his support for the vendors as he has seen how privatization has caused damages on the lives of many Filipinos throughout the country.

He said Senate and Congress should pass laws that will protect public property and the local economy.

“This is a big part of our concern, if we ever we make it to Senate. We will pass laws giving full protection, privatization is going on all over the Philippines,” said Labog.

Colmenares urged Congress to already tackle pending resolutions calling for an inquiry on the Carbon Market modernization project before they go on break.

He said the needed inquiries should be done as soon as possible and before the May 9, 2022 elections.

And if they win in the upcoming elections, Colmenares and Labog said that an investigation into the Carbon Market modernization project will be among their priorities.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City to get P5 million from Megawide this year for Carbon Market modernization

Redeveloped Carbon to bring P70M in annual income to Cebu City

Megawide Carbon Market modernization breaks ground

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy