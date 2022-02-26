Carcar cops on 1 day ops: 10 unlicensed guns surrendered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tapping barangay officials to encourage residents, who own unlicensed guns to turn them over to police, have led to the surrender of 10 firearms to police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, said this after at least 10 guns were surrendered to police during the one-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) conducted last Friday, February 25.

Cabagnot said there were 11 handguns turned over to police during the Sacleo on Friday.

He said that 10 of them were surrendered voluntarily, but the last one was confiscated during a buy-bust operation.

Cabagnot said that this number of surrendered firearms in a day was just an indication that residents who own firearms in Carcar City, were aware that these were prohibited due to the implementation of nationwide gun ban.

As they would want to further encourage others, Cabagnot said that they were tapping the help of the barangay officials in disseminating this to their respective constituents.

“Sa mga kabarangayan, mo tap mi sa barangay officials ig kinsa ilang nahibal-an nga mga constituents nila nga nagkupot og armas, so hangyuon nako sila nga ipaturn over sa amoa para maiwasan ang problema in the near future kay kahibawo baya ta nga hapit na election,” he added.

(We tapped the barangay officials help to convince those they know who own guns to turn them over to us so that they won’t have any problem in the near future because they know that the election is drawing near.)

He said that the barangay officials helped disseminate information about the election gun ban to their constituents.

“Siyempre election is fast approaching so kinahanglan gyud nato i account tong mga naay gipangtago nga firearms. Basin unya nga muabot na mang panahon sa eleksyon, basin og gamiton na,” Cabagnot said.

(Of course, the election is fast approaching so we need to account those who are hiding their firearms. This is because when the day of the election would come, perhaps, they might use these [firearms].)

Cabagnot said that they continued their monitoring of the possible individuals who hold unlicensed firearms.

Should one still refuse to surrender their firearms, they might be arrested for violating the national gun ban and also for violating Republic 10951 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Aside from their coordination with the barangay officials over this concern, Cabagnot said that they were also intensifying their operations against the illegal gambling and illegal drugs.

During their SACLEO, they arrested 20 individuals for illegal gambling and 3 for illegal drugs.

Carcar City is a 5th class component city of the province of Cebu. It is located at least 40 km south of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Carcar police take steps to curb ‘rising illegal drug activities’ in the city

Carcar police chief: 11 unlicensed guns in one day of operations

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy