 Andi Eigenmann shares skating experience with family

CEBU, Philippines — Doing things together with family builds closeness and strengthens family relationship.

This is what celebrity mom Andi Eigenmann realized during their stay in Manila.

The celebrity mom took to Instagram to share how much her family loves skating and how it made them “even happier” as it also tightened their bond.

The celebrity mom posted some snaps from their skating experience, and captioned, ”Most days in Manila were pretty much spent skating with the family. Always great to look at the good that comes out of unexpected life events.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl)

She said that they discovered an activity that they love doing together which is skating.

“We discovered more of what we love and enjoy doing together and grew an even happier and tighter bond as a fam. Love my happy island fam!” she shared.

Eigenmann recently admitted having a tough time dealing with typhoon Odette’s aftermath in their home in Siargao. She and her kids went to Manila before the typhoon made its landfall.

Following the typhoon’s massive damage to the island, Eigenmann and partner Philmar Alipayo announced that will donate their vlog earnings to help rebuild Siargao.

/dbs

