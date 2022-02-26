Andi Eigenmann shares skating experience with family
CEBU, Philippines — Doing things together with family builds closeness and strengthens family relationship.
This is what celebrity mom Andi Eigenmann realized during their stay in Manila.
The celebrity mom took to Instagram to share how much her family loves skating and how it made them “even happier” as it also tightened their bond.
The celebrity mom posted some snaps from their skating experience, and captioned, ”Most days in Manila were pretty much spent skating with the family. Always great to look at the good that comes out of unexpected life events.”
View this post on Instagram
She said that they discovered an activity that they love doing together which is skating.
“We discovered more of what we love and enjoy doing together and grew an even happier and tighter bond as a fam. Love my happy island fam!” she shared.
Eigenmann recently admitted having a tough time dealing with typhoon Odette’s aftermath in their home in Siargao. She and her kids went to Manila before the typhoon made its landfall.
Following the typhoon’s massive damage to the island, Eigenmann and partner Philmar Alipayo announced that will donate their vlog earnings to help rebuild Siargao.
RELATED STORIES
Andi Eigenmann shares set for commercial shoot with cute little Lilo
Andi and Philmar divide and conquer for family and Siargao
Andi and Philmar share simple joys during family picnic
Koa skates at eight months with papa Philmar in Siargao
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.