CCPO to candidates, supporters: Observe health protocols when campaigning

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is asking Cebuanos to continue to comply with health and safety protocols as they attend political gatherings saying that the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) remains.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, issued his reminder following the conduct of political gatherings in the city that drew hundreds of participants.

CCPO, Parilla said, has received several inquiries as to why political gatherings were allowed even if the city remains under Alert Level 2.

Parilla admitted that there is not much that they could do to stop people from attending political gatherings.

He said it is the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that has jurisdiction over political activities.

All that they do, Parilla said, is monitor the peace and order situation and ensure compliance with health and safety protocols at the event venues.

Parilla said that they also submit an incident report to the Comelec for action.

National candidates have been visiting Cebu City and parts of Cebu province for the conduct of political rallies since the start of the national campaign period on February 8.

Local candidates are also set to organize their own political gatherings when the local campaign period kicks off on March 25.

Although minimal restrictions are now being imposed after Cebu City and Cebu province placed under Alert Level 2, Parilla said, it is still important for the candidates and their supporters to continue to wear face masks and observe social distancing, among others, as they campaign.

Data from the Department of Health show that Cebu City still has 727 active COVID-19 cases, of which eight new cases were recorded on Saturday, February 26.

Attorney Edwin Cadungog, the North District election officer, said in an earlier interview that they’ve created the City Comelec Campaign Committee that will oversee compliance with election regulations and the minimum health protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) during the campaign season.

Committee members that include personnel from their legal division will recommend sanctions for violations made when campaigning.

