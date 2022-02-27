Francine Diaz stuns in her debut ball gowns

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Francine Diaz wowed netizens with her shimmery ball gowns that she wore during her 18th birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The young actress turned 18 last January 27 and celebrated her debut with a dreamland-inspired party last night at the Apogee in Manila.

The stunning photos were taken and posted by Nice Print Photography.

Diaz donned a pink Swarovski ball gown by designer Michael Leyva.

“Francine in Dreamland,” Leyva shared on Instagram.

The gorgeous debutante also wore another stunning Leyva’s ball gown for her second look at the event.

“@francinesdiaz 💙 at 18. Second look for this magical evening,” Nice Print Photo wrote in its Instagram post.

Diaz starred in the 2018 TV series “Kadinatang Ginto” together with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri.

/dbs

