Francine Diaz stuns in her debut ball gowns

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | February 27,2022 - 05:55 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Francine Diaz wowed netizens with her shimmery ball gowns that she wore during her 18th birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 26. 

The young actress turned 18 last January 27 and celebrated her debut with a dreamland-inspired party last night at the Apogee in Manila.

The stunning photos were taken and posted by Nice Print Photography.

Diaz donned a pink Swarovski ball gown by designer Michael Leyva. 

Francine Diaz

Francine Diaz | Photo from Nice Print Photo

 

Francine Diaz

The young actress wearing one of her gorgeous gowns. | Photo from Nice Print Photo

“Francine in Dreamland,” Leyva shared on Instagram. 

The gorgeous debutante also wore another stunning Leyva’s ball gown for her second look at the event. 

 

Francine Diaz

Francine Diaz | Photo from Nice Print Photo

 

Francine Diaz

The young actress wore a stunning Leyva ball gown during her debut at The Apogee. | Photo from Nice Print Photo

“@francinesdiaz 💙 at 18. Second look for this magical evening,” Nice Print Photo wrote in its Instagram post. 

Diaz starred in the 2018 TV series “Kadinatang Ginto” together with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Francine Diaz waved at by ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Yoon Chan-young

Francine Diaz recalls bad audition due to hunger, scolded by director: ‘Ang artista, di tatanga-tanga’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Debut, debutante, Francine Diaz, Leyva ball gown, Michael Leyva, Nice Print Photography

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.