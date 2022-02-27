Entire Cebu to remain under Alert Level 2
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The entire island of Cebu will remain under Alert Level 2 until March 15, Malacañang announced on Sunday, February 27.
Palace Spokesperson Karlo Nograles on Sunday said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID or IATF) recommended Cebu’s Alert Level 2 status to be extended until March 15.
On the other hand, the IATF has also decided to downgrade Metro Manila to Alert Level 1, the most relaxed quarantine classification status, starting this Tuesday, March 1.
“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Sunday, February 27, 2022, approved placing the National Capital Region under Alert Level 1 effective March 1, 2022 until March 15, 2022,” said Nograles in a statement.
A total of 39 areas, including Siquijor in Central Visayas, were placed under Alert Level 1.
Below is the list of areas under Alert Level 1 effective March
Luzon
-Abra
-Apayao
-Baguio City
-Kalinga
-Dagupan City
-Ilocos Norte
-Ilocos Sur
-La Union
-Pangasinan
-Batanes
-Cagayan
-City of Santiago
-Isabela
-Quirino
-Angeles City
-Aurora
-Bataan
-Bulacan
-Olongapo City
-Pampanga
-Tarlac
-Cavite
-Laguna
-Marinduque
-Puerto Princesa City
-Romblon
-Naga City
-Catanduanes
Visayas
-Aklan
-Bacolod City
-Capiz
-Guimaras
-Siquijor
-Biliran
Mindanao
-Zamboanga City
-Cagayan de Oro City
-Camiguin
-Davao City
/with reports from INQUIRER.net
