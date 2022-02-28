Easterlies bring moderate rains over Cebu – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Do not forget to bring your umbrellas and jackets.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan moderate rains will be experienced in Cebu this Monday as a result of the easterlies (winds that blow from the east).

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa Mactan weather specialist, said easterly winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are also affecting parts of Luzon while a Low Pressure Area (LPA) is causing rains in Mindanao.

At 5 a.m. today, Pagasa raised a yellow rainfall warning over Leyte and Cebu to warn residents of the possibility of flooding and landslides.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions,” portions of the Pagasa advisory reads.

Eclarino said raining in Cebu is expected the entire day.

“Magpadayon ni atong ulan-ulan karong adlawa. Ugma expect na ta nga mobetter na ang panahon,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(Raining will continue today. Tomorrow, we are expecting improves in the weather.)

Eclarino is asking people in low-lying and landslide prone areas to stay vigilant.

At the same time, he is asking local disaster office personnel to also “be on guard today for possible weather related incidents.” / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy