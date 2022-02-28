Beauty queens speak up about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Beauty queens are proving they are just more than pretty faces.

This as beauty queens speak up against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Together with the rest of the world, Miss Universe Russia 2020 Alina Sanko took to her Instagram account to post a message of peace and hope.

“There are no different nations, we all live on the same planet and we are all the same, the only difference is not on the outside, it is inside— it is the presence of hearts. Let’s be human in all situations,” she said.

"Let's be human in all situation"

Miss Grand Ukraine 2015 Anastasiia Lenna, meanwhile, said she is going to defend her country.

LOOK: Miss Grand Ukraine 2015 Anastasiia Lenna shows her support to defend her country against Russian invasion.

In her Instagram post, she posted photos of her in full military gear holding a gun with the caption, “22.02.2022 #standwithukraine #handsoffukraine.”

