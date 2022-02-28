Cebu City exec: 13 mountain barangay schools gear up for face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd) are preparing for the return of face-to-face classes in the mountain barangays in Cebu City.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that they conducted a consultative meeting with DepEd-7 and USAid ReachHealth for the proposed face-to-face classes in elementary and high schools.

“We already started processing applications for face-to-face classes to different courses under CHED. This morning we had a fruitful meeting in EOC with DepEd represented by Dr. Theron Aranas and NGO (non-government organization), USAID represented by Dianne Laborte.”

“We (DepEd) already have 13 identified schools mostly in the mountain barangays that will be our pilot for our face-to-face classes. Unfortunately, Typhoon Odette ruined everything. Supposedly magsugod unta sa March. (Supposedly, we will start in March.) Karon (now), we’re looking at the opening of classes come August or September,” said Garganera.

The 13 schools in the mountain barangays that will be the pilot area for the face-to-face classes are the following:

1. Sibugay Integrated School

2. Pamutan Integrated School

3. Mangabon Elementary School

4. Cantipla Integrated School

5. Tabunan Integrated School

6. Sinsin National High School

7. Deosis Elementary School

8. Lusaran National High School

9. Tagbao National High School

10. Taptap Integrated School

11. Sinsin Elementary School

12. Adlaon Integrated School

13. Bitlang Integrated School

Garganera said the schools should have started face-to-face this March, but because many of them sustained damage during the typhoon, they were not yet ready for the transition.

Mayor Michael Rama has already instructed the LSB to do an inventory of schools in the mountain barangays affected by the typhoon for immediate repair or construction.

With the assistance of DepEd, USAid, and the Local School Board (LSB), the councilor expects that these schools will be ready by the new school year in August or September.

The USAid also expressed its intention to assist in the operations for the resumption of face-to-face classes by providing seminars to teachers and facilitators.

“As face-to-face classes are now allowed under Alert Level 2, we must continue to be cautious because COVID is still here. Minimum health protocols should always be observed at all times,” said Garganera.



