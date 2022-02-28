Minors violating health protocols, curfew still a concern in Cebu City – CCPO exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the lifting of major restrictions in Cebu City, police were still able to apprehend several violators of the minimum health standard protocols particularly among minors.

A total of 133 minors were rescued for various health protocol violations including the curfew and not wearing of face masks from Friday to Sunday, February 25 to 27, 2022.

On Saturday, February 26, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) rescued a total of 82 minors. For the next day, Sunday, an increase was observed with 13 minors rescued.

Last Friday, February 25, cops rescued a total of 38 minors.

With these violations, Parilla reminds the public that even if one is already free to roam around the city, they still need to wear face masks considering that the threat of COVID-19 is still a concern.

“So dili ingon na we are now free to roam around, but kinahanglan gihapon na magsuot og face mask, especially sa mga public places, and sa mga public utility vehicles, so ato gihapon na syang giimplement,” Parilla said.

(It’s not that, we are free to roam around, but we still need to wear a face mask especially in public places, and in public utility vehicles, so we are still implementing that.)

Parilla further mentioned that drinking of alcoholic beverages would only be allowed inside the vicinity of establishment or restobars.

He added that drinking in public areas would remain prohibited.

“Di gihapon na allowed na anha ta sa mga public places mag inom no. Adto lang sa mga allowed na places or establishments,” he further said.

(It is still not allowed to drink in public places. Just go to the allowed places or establishments.)

Over the weekend, Parilla said that as expected, the convergence of people were observed after the city government lifted curfew on February 24, 2022.

He added, as early as three days after the announcement of the lifting of the curfew, the difference of convergence of people had already been felt and observed around the city.

“Pero dili sad ing-ana kadaghan, so ang mga tawo cautious gihapon sa health protocols,” said Parilla.

(But the crowd was not as big as it once was, so the people are still cautious on the health protocols.)

Parilla said that the 120 police augmentation from Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) were still in place pending the order from the regional headquarters.

According to Parilla, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has requested to retain the augmentation until May, during the election, but the regional headquarters have yet to decide on this.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City removes major COVID-19 restriction

Entire Cebu to remain under Alert Level 2

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy