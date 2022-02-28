Still unidentified stabbing victim may have been mistaken for a police asset

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here say that the still unidentified victim who was stabbed to death and left in an empty space in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City may have been mistaken for an asset.

This as police have identified possible suspects in the murder that was discovered on Sunday afternoon, February 27, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that there is a possibility that the suspects are drug personalities in the are who mistook the victim for a ‘police asset’.

“Taga dira ra pud. Probably kay gi alaan man siya nga asset, so ang katong mga involved sad sa drugs dinha nga lugar,” Parilla said.

(They’re from the area. Probably they thought he was an asset so [the suspects may be] those involved in drugs from the area.)

Parilla also pointed out that they are still unsure whether the victim was a resident of the same area because his identity remains undetermined as of this posting.

The number of people involved in stabbing incidents has not yet been determined as well.

Based upon the previous report, the bloodied body of the victim was discovered on an empty space in the late afternoon on Sunday, February 27, covered with spinach leaves.

Parilla said that police in Mambaling continue to investigate the killing as they pursue more leads on the possible suspects.

Initially, Parilla said that they consider stabbing as the cause of death, given that the victim sustained wounds near his shoulder, on his head, and in his neck.

Parilla went on to say that they are also coordinating with adjacent stations in case there are any missing person complaints there.

/bmjo

