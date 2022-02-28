Rama: CCMC will be completed soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) will be completed.

This was the promise of Mayor Michael Rama as part of his 21 grand salute impact projects following the celebration of the city’s 85th Charter Day.

In a press briefing on Monday, February 28, 2022, Rama said he was working with City Council headed by Vice Mayor Donald Hontiveros for the CMCC completion.

“Remember akong termino, it’s up to June 30 by operations of law. Among the 21 grand salute impact is CCMC…Atong thrust gyod completion, it has to be nga maabot nag napulo ka floor,” said the mayor.

(Remember my term, it’s up to June 30 by operations of law. Among the 21 grand salute impact is CCMC…Our thrust is its completion, it has to reach 10 floors.)

The City Council has already allotted P1 billion for the completion of the project in 2021 since late Mayor Edgardo Labella had promised the completion of the hospital during the pandemic.

Eight years after the hospital was closed after the earthquake in 2013, only three floors have been opened by 2021.

Rama sid he had instructed the working committee to meet weekly for the faster completion of the hospital.

“They have a working group ana and they are meeting every week…Dili ta makaingon og (target date) but they will have to move, move, move, and be more positive and something will be seen in an infrastructure “ Rama said.

(They have a working group for that and they are meeting every week…We cannot say (target date), but they will have to move, move, move, and be more positive and something will be seen in an infrastructure.)

Rama said that the concept of the 10-storey building began in 2015, and since there were only 7 storeys left, it would be high time that the hospital would be completed.

Although the mayor avoided giving a target date and refused to promise its full operation before the end of his term, he assured the public of the completion of the CCMC soon.

The CCMC is the city’s main hospital and for many years, the facility was housed in the old Bureau of Fire Protection Building across the original building.

The newly renovated building’s first floor was opened in August 18, 2021, and a month after, the second and third floor opened to patients as well.

The first floor is dedicated to out patients while the second and third floor are dedicated to admitted patients for non-COVID illnesses.

