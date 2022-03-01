Cebu City Fire Office reminds residents:  Clear roads from obstruction 

Cebu City, Philippines—Two months after the onslaught of Odette, the Cebu City Fire Office continues to encourage residents to report dangling wires and toppled posts that may obstruct roadways here.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), underscored the importance of clearing roads from obstruction as this is vital in responding to fire alarms.

“Nganong kailangan man nato ni i-clear? That’s because simbako ug naay sunog, maglisod penetrate among fire trucks. So maningkamot gyud mi na ma clear gyud ang agianan” SFO2 Villanueva said.

(Why should roads be cleared? That’s because God forbid there’ll be a fire alarm, our firetrucks will have a difficult time penetrating the area. So we will really do our best to clear the road.)

Villanueva said that a few weeks after super typhoon Odette, fire stations received a lot of fire alarms. He said most of the alarms were rubbish fire since there were a lot of debris from damages caused by the super typhoon.

In the conduct of clearing roads from obstruction, Villanueva said the CCFO has constantly coordinated with the Cebu city government.

“We will act on it kay concern man gud na namo kay di mi ganahan naay obstacles or babag bitaw sa pag responde” he added.

(We will act on it because this is our concern since we don’t like obstacles in our way when we are responding to a fire.)

The Bureau of Fire Protection kicked off this year’s fire prevention month with the theme “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Di Ka nag-iisa” on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

