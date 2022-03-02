Filipinos in Russia face struggle in sending remittances as banks bear sanctions

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in Russia may experience some difficult in sending remittance to their families in the Philippines as major banks there face sanctions following Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin’s order to invade Ukraine, the Philippine Embassy in Moscow said.

According to the Philippine Embassy on Tuesday, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has resulted in sanctions imposed against Russian banks such as the Central Bank, VTB and Sverbank.

Aside from sanctions imposed by western countries, Russia imposed its own countersanctions, it added.

“Dahil dito, maaaring makaranas tayo ng kaunting isyu sa pagpapadala ng ating pera sa labas ng Russia, partikular upang sustentuhan ang ating mga pamilya,” the Philippine Embassy said.

Nonetheless, the Philippine Embassy said they have been advised by the VTB that the bank is working to minimize the issues faced by their clients particularly in withdrawing or sending money overseas.

“Ayun sa pahayag ng Russian Central Bank, nakahanda itong magbigay ng financial support (in rubles and foreign currency) sa mga bangko na napasailalim sa sanctions,” the Philippine Embassy said.

“Ang mga bangko na na-sanction ay nangako naman na ipagpapatuloy ang kanilang normal na gawain at magbibigay ng customer support, lalo na sa mga operations na gamit ang ruble currency,” it added.

The Embassy advised those experiencing issues with their financial transactions to coordinate with the customer support of their respective banks.

“Huwag mag-atubiling kumontak sa inyong bangko. Kayo po ay kanilang kliente at may karapatan na masilbihan ng maayos, lalo na’t ito ay inyong perang pinaghirapan at pinagkatiwala sa bangko. Alamin kung paano makakapag-usap ng Ingles sa customer support,” the Philippine Embassy said.

“Karamihan sa mga malalaking bangko sa Russia ay may kakayahang magbigay ng English language support. Patuloy rin po nating abangan ang mga anunsyo at public service messages ng ating mga bangko,” it added.

