Archbishop Palma to Catholics: Pray for the country, pray for the world

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Lent season is here and Catholics in Cebu are urged to pray not only for their own but for the entire world as well.

This was the highlight of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma’s message during Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

“My dear brothers and sisters, as we journey through the days of Lent, let’s intensify our prayers. And we pray not only for ourselves but asl for one another. For our country and for the world,” said Palma in a pre-recorded video published on social media.

“We offer sacrifices and our acts of penance so that by not having much, we can give others something for their needs,” he added.

In the Liturgical Calendar, Ash Wednesday usually marks the start of the season of Lent, a period of penitential preparation for Easter Sunday.

Palma also encourages Catholics to reflect on the challenges and hard times they recently overcame, and turn it into an ‘opportunity to return to God’.

“After our difficult experience, after the pandemic, after the ravages of Odette. And now with all the many uncertainties both here and abroad… let this be our opportunity to return to God to acknowledge His lordship, and ask Him for His mercy and compassion,” he added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Palma’s Easter Message: Have faith over fear; value life

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy