Palma’s Easter Message: Have faith over fear; value life

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In his Homily during his Easter Sunday Mass, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma reminded Cebuano Catholics to always have faith over fear, and to value life.

Palma told devotees who attended the Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Sunday morning, April 4, as well as those viewing through the Archdiocese of Cebu’s livestream, that fear and worries are normal, especially in today’s challenging times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the spate of killings.

But despite these, the prelate said Jesus Christ’s resurrection, the essence of celebrating Easter Sunday, should serve as a reminder that faith in God will always prevail over fear.

“More than fear, we should have faith. Unta dunay atong pagsalig kay Kristo kay gipakita niya nga siya madaugon bisan pa sa iyahang panahon (And I hope our faith in Christ remains strong as He showed to us that He conquered despite the threats in his time),” said Palma.

Palma also stressed in his Homily the value of life, by pointing out why Christians celebrate Easter Sunday.

“Dominggo sa pagkabanhaw, matud pa sa drama, kay Kristo ang huling halaklak. The last laugh, the last word is spoken not by death but by life kay si Kristo nga gipatay nabanhaw,” he explained.

(When Christ resurrected on Sunday, according to the drama, He had the last laugh. The last laugh, the last word is spoken not by death but by life as Christ, who was killed, resurrected.)

“Akong punto karung adlawa unta kining pagkabanhaw ni nahitabo dili lamang sa iyahang personal. Dili lamang sa iyahang kaugalingon pero unta kining bag-ong kinabuhi, gasa alang natong tanan,” he added.

(My message for today is that Christ’s resurrection did not only happen on a personal level. Not only for his own but His new life, love is for all of us.)

In the meantime, Palma also encouraged devotees who attended Sunday’s Easter Mass to return to the Cathedral in the afternoon as the Archdiocese of Cebu is set to start the activities for the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC).

