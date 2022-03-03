Small turnout in Carbon Interim Market not alarming, says Arce

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Market Authority Head Racquel Arce is not worried about the low turnout of vendors transferring to the Carbon interim market here.

After the Inauguration of the Temporary Market Unit II, only 10 percent of the vendors from Freedom Park and Warwick Barracks have transferred.

Arce said despite its low percentage count, she is not alarmed as she believes that the vendors will eventually transfer willingly to the interim market.

“Ga wait and see ra sila the contract between them. Nasabtan na sa mga vendors. Mabalhin gyud na sila sa interim market kay dili man matukod ang bag-o unya modern Carbon Market kung di sila mu vacate sa ilang mga present positions,” Arce said.

She also said that she gave an offer to vendors to encourage them to transfer to the interim market.

“While naghuwat sila sa pitsa kung kanus-a sila ibalhin, pwede maninda sa interior market and pwede magpabilin ug paninda sa ilang present location without paying any rental dues in the interior market. Ang ilang bayran na rental kay isa ra sa ilang bayran sa ilang present na pwesto,” she said.

Arce admitted that the resistance of some vendors has contributed to the low turnout of transfers to the interim market. But she believes that the transfer of other market vendors will bring back Carbon Market’s harmony.

“Siguro makita na mingaw atong interim market yes, admitted na na mingaw gyud considering gamay paman ang naninda. Pero kung mudaghan na gyud na, magpabilin ang magic sa carbon. Dili ko mutuo na kung anha sa interior, mingaw ang merkado,” said Arce.

Arce also mentioned that they have formulated strategies to bring customers to the newly built Carbon Interim Market.

The city has been using the interim market as a venue for the disbursement of honoraria for tanods (village watchmen) on Thursdays and Fridays so that the interim market will draw more people.

Aside from this, she is also planning for a “Carbon Tour” to showcase to locals the transformation of the said market.

The Market Authority is said to transfer around 700 plus vendors to the interim market by this month.

It was in 2020, when the Megawide subsidiary Cebu2World Development, Inc. won the 50-year contract to construct and operate the Carbon Market District.

/bmjo

