Pagasa monitoring potential LPA outside PAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is currently monitoring cloud clusters over the eastern side of the country.

Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said the cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) are not yet considered a low pressure area (LPA), but the Pagasa is monitoring developments.

“Mayroon tayong cloud clusters na nandito sa eastern side ng ating bansa na nasa labas pa ng PAR. Sa ngayon ay hindi pa naman natin ito kino-consider na isang LPA pero patuloy ang ating pagmomonitor dito sa cloud clusters na ito,” he said in a weather forecast.

(We have cloud clusters on the eastern side of the country which is still outside PAR. At present, we are still not considering this as an LPA but we are continuously monitoring it.)

Duran said there is no low pressure area or tropical cyclone within PAR that is currently being monitored by Pagasa. He said only the easterlies, or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, are affecting the weather in Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the effects of easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

