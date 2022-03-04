SM City Cebu launches startup package for aspiring Cebuano Entrepreneurs

SM City Cebu formally launched the SM StartUp Market today, March 4. This program, conceptualized by SM Supermalls, is a nationwide effort to help select Filipino micro and small entrepreneurs catch their break at the biggest mall chain in the country.

The year 2020 was a great year for the online markets to thrive and still going. On the other hand, there were also people stuck at home but wanting to “eat out” or indulge in mini shopping sprees. The best way to get what they needed, and support small entrepreneurs in the process, was to turn to online shopping. Even established artisans and entrepreneurs whose businesses have had to downsize or shut down have found ways to continue helping their employees and other communities they support by creating fresh opportunities for their products online.

SM Supermalls opened the program to the first 100 digital-based MSME owners. The package offers friendly rental rates and the use of kiosks or carts free of charge.

The launch was attended by Ms. Marivic Aguilar, Chief of Trade & Industry Development Specialist of the Department of Trade & Industry Cebu Provincial Office, Mr.Chester Lim, president of the Philippine Retailers Association Cebu Chapter, Mr. Charles Kenneth Co, the newly-elected president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, CCCI’s Immediate Past President Mr. Felix Taguiam, and chairman of the Filipino Cebuano Business Club, Mr. Rey Calooy.

The StartUp Market is an opportunity for homegrown brands to level up and take advantage of new opportunities. The selected entrepreneurs will enjoy free marketing and mentorship assistance alongside their booths that the malls have provided in great locations.

In SM City Cebu, the StartUp Market is located at the upper ground floor of the main mall, between SM Appliance & Ace Hardware. Six (6) entrepreneurs have joined the program, covering categories for food and crafts. The products range from practical, to fun and whimsy, and of course, delicious.













Drop by the SM StartUp Market booth and checkout My Little Craft Corner, Breads & Burgers, Dayun, Cheezken, Mark’s Cannoli, and Spines & Prickles Cebu.

For those of you who have patronized your favorite home-based brands, you might just spot them as an SM StartUp store. Come on over and support these micro-entrepreneurs aspiring to make it big through SM!