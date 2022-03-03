Vaccination for minors aged 5-11 years suspended anew in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vaccination for minors aged 5 to 11 years old has been suspended again in Cebu City due to the lack of doses.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department (CHD), said that the two sites dedicated for the age group are being used for the vaccination of 12 to 17 years old.

Ibones said they ran out of doses after 4,500 doses were used for the first dose inoculations since February 16, 2022.

The remaining 1,500 doses under the city’s hands are reserved for the second dose inoculations, which should start in the second week of March 2022.

“Wala pa tay vaccine niabot sa 5 to 11. Everyday nagsige tag tawag sa DOH (Department of Health) ug sa VVOC (Visayas Vaccination Operations Center) para sa doses, but wala paman. Magwait lang ta,” said Ibones.

The city can no longer use the 1,500 doses left because of the upcoming second dose inoculation. Ibones assured that those due for the second dose will get their jab right on schedule.

For now, the Ayala Center Cebu and Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) vaccination sites are being used to vaccinate 12 to 17 years old minors so as not to waste the manpower assigned in the area.

SM Seaside, UC Banilad, and Robinson Cybergate are also catering to adolescent vaccinations.

Ibones said that majority of the fixed sites are now catering to the adolescent vaccination because there has been a decline in adult vaccination.

This could be brought by the fact that the majority of the adults in the city are already vaccinated up to the second dose, and not many of them are willing to get the booster shot.

“Di na gyod daghan ang atong nabakunahan sa adults. Nakita gyod namo bisan sad sa laing LGU (local government units). Mas daghan gyong magpabakuna nga bata run,” said the city’s chief doctor.

The City Health is encouraging the adults to get the booster to be better protected from COVID-19.

