Cebu City EOC to recommend the return of traditional Lenten activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be recommending to Mayor Michael Rama to allow the traditional Lenten activities to be held this Holy Week.

This is after the mayor has lifted most major restrictions in the city on Charter Day with the promise of moving forward from the pandemic.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that Cebuanos deserve to finally celebrate the Lenten Season after two years of suffering under the pandemic.

“Nagsturya na mi sa simbahan, si Monsignor Beltran. So we sit down and study nga perhaps early part next week nga tugutan na ang prosesyon. This will pave way sa pagselebrar sa Lenten Season. Daghan mag activities sa Lenten Season nga dili lang sa sulod sa simbahan, naa sad sa gawas,” said Garganera.

The councilor said that most likely the traditional activities such as Way of the Cross, Visita Iglesia, Pasyon, Sugat, and processions will be allowed this Holy Week.

The Holy Week this year will run from April 10 to 16, 2022, at the height of the summer season. The Lenten Season began on Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

“EOC is inclined to recommend to the convergence considering nga atong cases gamay nalang kaayo. It has been two years already nga we are deprived of celebrating the Lenten Season nga traditional. The Cebuanos earned this,” said Garganera.

The EOC’s only condition is for all activities to maintain the minimum public health requirements with all participants wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The church and organizers must also take note of the health requirements during the activities. Self-regulation is the key, says the councilor.

The EOC is confident that the public already knows how to follow the health protocol by heart and can celebrate the holidays safely and responsibly.

Garganera said they are going to meet with parish priests and Archdiocese of Cebu soon to discuss further the return of the traditional Lenten activities. /rcg

