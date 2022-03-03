DVMF bares activities for Rabies Awareness Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano pet owners are encouraged to step up their involvement in preventing animal bite incidents.

The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) celebrates the month of March as Rabies Awareness Month.

DVMF Officer in Charge Dr. Jessica Maribojoc said their celebration started with vaccination programs for high-risk barangays that have a large number of rabies positive cases.

The vaccination started this week in Barangay Lahug, Cebu to be followed by Barangay Labangon and Barangay Apas.

DVMF is aiming to complete its anti-rabies vaccination to prevent potential exposure of humans to the rabies virus that can be fatal.

“Dili namo biyaan ang high risk barangay kung dili na mahuman tanan sitio,” Maribojoc said.

Aside from this, Maribojoc also mentioned that they will also offer to ligate, and neuter/spay dogs and cats during the Rabies Awareness Week.

“Part man gud sa responsible pet ownership sa owner kay pagbakuna unya sunod ang ligate ug kapon,” she said.

Below is the schedule for the aforementioned services:

“Iring Day”- March 28-29 [Only first 100 cats each day].

“Iro Day” – March 30 [Only first 100 female dogs].

The DVMF also plans to extend its services on the 31st of March with free vaccination, deworming, vitamins supplementation, free consultation, ligation, and neuter/spay.

This month’s celebration carries the theme “Responsableng Amo.” /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City DVMF reminds public to vaccinate pet dogs too

Mandaue’s Animal Bite Center gets DOH, PhilHealth accreditation

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy