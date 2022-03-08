Malling hacks to make the most of your time at SM Seaside City Cebu

With everything that’s going on in our day-to-day life, from balancing work and our personal life to making the most of our free time, we always try to grab the steps that will help us make things easier.

It is always better to hit two birds with one stone to save up on time, budget, and energy. So if there are ways to keep ourselves comfortable, we take advantage of them by all means possible!

Now that we have our daily routines mastered, stay smart when heading your way out of the house. For students, young adults, shoppers, here are some life hacks you should know from SM Seaside City Cebu to make the most out of your shopping experience when heading to the mall!

1. Seaside Rides

SM Seaside City Cebu is located along the South Road Properties and commuting can be a challenge but you can go by car, by bus, by ride-hailing services, motorcycle, or even using your trusted Bike. PLUS, SM Seaside City Cebu also offers FREE and safe parking spaces for all types of vehicles.

Use promo code: SMSEASIDE50 to get P50 OFF on your GrabCar protect ride starting March 8, 2022.

2. Youth Desk

Looking for a co-working or study space with FREE wifi? Visit the Youth Desk, a free co-working and study space organized by SK Federation – Cebu City and SM Seaside City Cebu extended until March 31, 2022.

3. Scooters

We all love how spacious SM Seaside City Cebu is and how many local and international brands and stores we can check for what we need and more, and to make our shopping experience more convenient, fun and enjoyable, SM Seaside has safe rides inside the mall.

If you’re a fan of scooters, you’re in for a treat because you can now ride around SM Seaside with an unlimited mobility scooter!

4. Seaside Rewards

Good news CCLEX RFID cardholders, here’s another hack for you!

Check your wish lists because you might get a good deal and score discounts when you present your CCLEX RFID Card at participating stores in SM Seaside City Cebu!

Get instant rewards from participating stores at SM Seaside City Cebu with your CCLEX RFID Cards available until March 31!

Click this link for #AweSM deals from participating stores and the #SeasideRewards you’ll enjoy: gosm.link/SeasideRewardsDeals

Click this link to read the full mechanics of the promo: gosm.link/SMSeasideRewards

For a list of open stores, check this #ShopAtSM link: gosm.link/SMSS_StoreGuide

HOW TO GET TO SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU?

MYBUS: Take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20 am to 10:00pm. Other MyBus rides are also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, and Parkmall.

CIBUS: Ride a Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside City Cebu, Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance and Pick-up point at Seaview Wing Entrance.

GRABCAR: Get P50 OFF on your GrabCar protect ride to and from SM Seaside City Cebu by using the promo code: SMSEASIDE50

