Toledo takes on Camarines in PCAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After their huge upset victory against San Juan Predators, the Toledo City Trojans eye to pile up more wins in their campaign of the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ (PCAP) on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The Trojans will face the Camarines Soaring Eagles and the Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association in their two-match schedule tomorrow.

The No. 5 Trojans of the southern division beat northern division’s No. 2 team, the San Juan Predators last Wednesday, March 2 to improve their win-loss record to 14 and 9 with 268 points.

For tomorrow’s matches, Toledo has a big chance of grabbing two victories based on their current standings.

Camarines and CdO-MisOr Chess Association are currently ranked No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Both teams have the same win-loss record of 11-12 with Camarines having the higher total points of 244.5 while CdO-MisOr has 218 points.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Wizards remain stuck at the No. 10 spot in the southern division standings.

They will face the Tacloban Vikings in the first match and the Palawan Queen’s Gambit in the second match.

The Wizards have a 5-18 (win-loss) record while Palawan (6-17) is ranked No. 9 and Tacloban (2-12) in the bottom of the standings of the southern division.

/bmjo

