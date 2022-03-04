Dahlia Amélie and Thylane Katana share the cutest ‘BFF’ kiss

CEBU, Philippines—Celebrity babies and cousins Dahlia Amélie Heussaff and Thylane Katana Bolzico are the sweetest cousin-bff ever.

The two shared the cutest bff kiss during Dahlia Amélie’s second birthday last March 2, 2022.

International floral and event designer Gideon Hermosa uploaded a Tiktok video of the sneak peak from Dahlia Amélie’s birthday party.

Erwan Heussaff can be seen carrying her daughter Dahlia Amélie and niece Thylane Katana Bolzico—Solenn and Nico Bolzico’s daughter.

Dahlia Amélie had the best floral-themed outdoor party at home. Her mom, Anne Curtis, shared snaps from the party on her social media account and wrote and wonderful message for her first born.

“Yesterday we celebrated the [second] birthday of our dearest Dahlia Amélie and welcomed her to the Christian world. We pray that the Lord and His angels will always protect and guide her as she grows up,” Curtis said. “On t’aime tellement notre petite fleur (We love you so much, our little flower.)”

She also received lots of love from fans on Instagram. Celebrities Angel Locsin, Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes and Bea Alonzo, sent their wishes to the birthday girl.

It was also a double celebration for Dahlia Amélie as she turned two and got baptized on the same day.

