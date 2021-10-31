Anne Curtis shares adorable photos of Dahlia as little weightlifter

CEBU, Philipinnes — Celebrity mom Anne Curtis shares adorable photos of her daughter, Dahlia Amélie, who posed like Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

In the photo, Dahlia was dressed up with a blue weightlifter suit with the “Philippines” written across the top suit, similar to what Diaz wore when she won the gold medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Our Gold Medallist!!! 🥇🇵🇭,” Curtis wrote.

“@hidilyndiaz inspiring the youth that with hard work and perseverance you can achieve your biggest/heaviest dreams 🦋🏋🏽‍♀️,” Curtis further said in a post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Husband Erwan Heussaff on IG also posted a video of the adorable little weightlifter.

“Channeling greatness,” Heussaff wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan)

Netizen and celebrity friends were delighted

Meanwhile, Diaz shared Dahlia’s cute photo on her IG stories.

“Ang cute naman. At maganda ang form,” Diaz wrote.

Dahlia Amélie is Curtis and Heussaff’s first child who turned 1 year old last March 2.

RELATED STORIES

Anne Curtis shares touching Instagram post of first baby

Anne Curtis, Erwann Heussaff return to Philippines with Baby Dahlia

WATCH: Anne Curtis gushes over Erwan Heussaff, baby Dahlia making breakfast together