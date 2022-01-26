WATCH: These two are the cutest ‘chismosas’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— These little cuties are at it again!

This time, it’s not waiting for the “taho” vendor or waiting for the food to be ready, but just merely making their daily rounds of making sure the “hood” is okay.

Thylane Katana Bolzico, 2, and her cousin, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff, 1, were caught redhanded by Nico Bolzico.

What were they caught doing?

Being little ‘chismosas’.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, posted by Nico, it looked like he was up to babysit the cute little cousins when he chanced upon the two looking out the window and being like little ‘Marites.’

But these little ‘chismosas’ were too subtle during their daily checking of the hood, as they can be heard singing the famous children’s song, ‘Rain, rain, go, away.”

Little Marites MGA LITTLE MARITES IN THE MAKING! WATCH: Nico Bolzico just caught two little "chismosas" looking out the window and making sure the "hood" is ok. Nico took videos of the cute cousins, Dahlia and Thylane, looking out the window acting out like little "chismosas" as what Nico captioned in one of his IG stories. Hmmmm unsa kahay gi sturyaan aning managigagaw noh? 🎥: Nico Bolzico/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

We have not yet seen what their former ‘It’ girls’ mothers, Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff, have to say about these two little girlies.

We wonder what their reactions will be.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Nico Bolzico uploads 5th and last episode of #BHCNews