Pedestrian killed in Minglanilla accident
CEBU CITY, Philippines—A pedestrian died Friday morning, March 4, 2022, after being hit by a van along the National Highway in Baranggay Pakigne, Minglanilla Cebu.
Authorities identified the victim as Joelito Callora, 46 years old and a resident of Sitio Imburnal, Brgy. Tubod, Minglanilla Cebu.
The victim suffered injuries in various portions of his body due to the impact and was taken immediately to Minglanilla District Hospital. Doctors, however, reclared him dead on arrival.
Responding officers identified the driver of the van as Mark Lester Ondiano Panuncial, 26 years old, and a resident of Magtalisay, San Fernando, Cebu.
The 26-year-old driver was driving northbound when he hit Callora.
Police Major William Ceda Homoc, in a police report, said that charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide may be filed against the suspect.
