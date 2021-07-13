Mingla mulls reinforcing ‘No Parking Along Highway’ law

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local officials in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu are planning to reinforce the existing ‘No Parking in National Roads’ law if it meant improving traffic flow there.

The local government of Minglanilla announced that Mayor Elanito Peña on Tuesday, July 13, called for an ‘emergency meeting’ that was attended by traffic authorities from the Minglanilla Traffic Commission (Mitcom) and the town’s Peace and Order Council.

Also in attendance were representatives from Minglanilla Police Station, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was the implementation of the No Parking Along Highway and National Roads and Sidewalks policy, according to a post from the municipal government’s social media.

They said they needed to strictly carry out the rule as part of their solutions to further decongest slow-moving traffic along major thoroughfares in Minglanilla.

“Sentro sa gihisgutan mao ang pagpahugot sa implementasyon sa NO PARKING ALONG NATIONAL ROADS/SIDE-WALKS tungod sa kahuot sa dagan sa trapiko nga usa sa mga hinungdan mao ang pagpataka og parking sa mga sakyanan sa sidewalks,” portions of the post read.

Article IV, Section 46 of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code (Republic Act No. 4136) stipulates that “no driver shall park a vehicle, or permit it to stand, whether attended or unattended, upon a highway within an intersection, on a crosswalk, within six meters of the intersection of curb lines, within four meters of the driveway entrance to and fire station, within four meters of a fire hydrant, in front of a private driveway, on the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the curb or edge of the highway, and at any place where official signs have been erected prohibiting parking”.

Violators could face penalties ranging from getting their vehicles clamped to paying towing fees and being issued citation tickets.

Officials in Minglanilla there also said that they saw improvement in traffic flow since they followed the provincial government’s suggestion to apply the No-Left-Turn traffic rule that was first introduced in Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

“Gihisgutan usab sa maong meeting unsa ang solusyon aron kini ika implementar aron mas ma improve pa unya ang dagan sa trapiko human nakita nga adunay kausaban tungod sa no left turn policy sukad niadtong buwan sa Enero karong tuiga,” it added.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City. / rcg

RELATED STORIES

Brothers wanted for murder arrested in Minglanilla

Owners of vehicles parked on national roads to be issued reckless driving tickets