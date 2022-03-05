Duterte to stump for PDP-Laban bets
Starting March 25, President Rodrigo Duterte will personally campaign for national and local candidates of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.
“As chair of the PDP Laban, the President will be taking a more proactive role to promote its 6,592 national and local candidates these coming weeks of the campaign period,” Cusi said in a statement on Friday.
He added: “The President told us that he will be giving his full support to all our candidates in this year’s elections. Once elected, we will continue all the programs and advocacies of the President from the national to the local level. We are, after all, the ‘Patuloy na Pagbabago Coalition’.”
