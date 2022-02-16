One Cebu backs Sara’s candidacy, question mark still on Presidential bet

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One Cebu, the province’s ruling political party, on Wednesday, February 16 formally endorsed the Vice Presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia, the Secretary-General of the party, made the announcement in a statement sent to reporters.

“We have always been for Sara Duterte as vice president. In fact, had she run for president, One Cebu would not have had any difficulty endorsing her candidacy. It went without saying that we supported her vice-presidential bid and reaffirm our commitment to her victory in Cebu,” said Garcia.

Even if they have named the vice president they will be endorsing in the incoming elections, One Cebu is still yet to announce who they will be supporting in the Presidential race.

One Cebu formally threw their support on Wednesday for Duterte-Carpio in response to questions about their party’s vice-presidential bet.

“Perhaps the focus in recent weeks has been on who our candidate for president will be. That is understandable. But the party had always been for Mayor Sara as vice president the moment she substituted as a candidate for vice president,” explained Garcia.

“From the moment Mayor Sara filed her certificate of candidacy as vice president, the party had decided to support and endorse her candidacy. We hereby confirm and reaffirm our commitment to work for and ensure her victory in Cebu in the May 9, 2022, synchronized national and local elections,” he added.

One Cebu is one of Cebu’s largest political parties, founded by the Garcia family. Its members included incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Cebu is the country’s most vote-rich province with over 3.2 million voters expected to cast their ballots this May 9, 2022. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

One Cebu starts unveiling slate but no Presidential bet yet

Isko Moreno hoping to be One Cebu’s anointed one

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy