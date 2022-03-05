Fire hits store in Ermita in Cebu City; 1 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One individual was confirmed to be injured in a fire that hit a store in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Saturday afternoon March 5, 2022.

Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Fulbert Navarro said that the individual sustained second-degree burns and had been brought to the hospital immediately. He did not reveal the identity of the injured individual.

The fire hit a two-story building, whose owner had yet to be identified. Navarro said owners of stores renting space in the building did not know the owners of the building as they usually transacted with a middleman.

The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. and was raised to the first alarm at 5:51. It was declared under control at 6:15 p.m. and eventually, the fire was stopped at 6:17 p.m.

“Wala pa ta ka estimate sa damage kay naglisod tag sulod, delikado kaayo. Ang possible nga angle, duol-duol gyod ang kuryente kay pagcheck namo daghan og wires,” said Navarro.

(We still do not have an estimate to the damage to property because it was still difficult and dangerous to enter the fire scene. The possible angle to the cause of fire would be electricity because when we checked the fire scene there were several wires there.)

Navarro said they would be investigating the cause and extent of fire further in order to provide a more accurate estimate of the damage.

No casualties were reported from the fire.

The Cebu City Fire considers this incident as the first fire incident in the city for March which is the Fire Prevention Month.

The yearly celebration is a reminder for residents, building owners, and structure owners to be prepared in case of fire.

