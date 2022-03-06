Central Visayas to have damp weather due to LPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A low-pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Mindanao is expected to bring damp weather in most parts of Visayas, including Central Visayas, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Central Visayas will be experiencing moderate to heavy rains starting Sunday, March 6, due to the LPA located 420 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

However, Pagasa, in its regular weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m., also said chances are low for the LPA to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.

Other areas that will be experiencing damp weather included Northern Mindanao, and the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Masbate and Sorsogon.

The state weather bureau also reported that the LPA will bring heavy to intense rains over the Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

“The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” Pagasa added.



