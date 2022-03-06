LPA enters PAR, rain expected in Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Sunday, March 6.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA was last located 335 kilometers east of Surigao City at 3 a.m.

“Bagama’t itong LPA ay mababa ang tsansa na maging isang mahinang bagyo o tropical depression, makakaasa pa rin tayo ng pag-ulan na nagsimula na kahapon at magpapatuloy pa hanggang Martes sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas, Mindanao and even Southern Luzon,” he said in a weather forecast.

(Although this LPA has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression, we can expect rain that already started yesterday and will continue until Tuesday in a large portion of Visayas, Mindanao, and even Southern Luzon.)

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

