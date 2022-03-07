Yellow rainfall alert raised in Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned Cebuanos of possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in the mountains.

This after the weather bureau, in an advisory released at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 7, raised a yellow rainfall warning in Cebu.

An orange warning has also been raised in Eastern Samar and Samar areas while red warning is in effect in Leyte and Southern Leyte.

“This information is based on current radar trends and all available meteorological data,” Pagasa said.

Pagasa also asked the public and the disaster risk reduction and management councils of the concerned localities to take appropriate actions and to continue to monitor weather developments.

Cebu and parts of the Visayas have been experiencing light to moderate rates with occasional heavy rains as a result of the low pressure area (LPA) that is now located at least 135 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“The Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA,” Pagasa said.