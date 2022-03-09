Doctor, police officer figure in traffic accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A doctor and a police officer figured in a traffic accident while both were on their way to work early Wednesday morning, March 9.

The incident occurred at R. Landon Street, Cebu City, just right beside Camp Sergio Osmeña, the headquarters of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

According to Cebu-based radio station dyHP, Patrolman Daisy Jane Mendoza was thrown off her motorcycle after getting hit by the car behind her.

The car was driven by a doctor, whom authorities identified as Dr. Piere Johannes Singco and worked in a nearby private hospital.

Mendoza told dyHP that she abruptly pressed the brakes when the taxi she was following also stopped without turning on its signal light.

As a result, the car behind hit her motorcycle. The impact threw her off-balance and caused her to land on the pavement.

Mendoza was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of her injuries.

Police are yet to come up with the initial findings of their investigation as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

Road accidents: An endless phenomena in Cebu City

Carmen, Cebu road accident leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy