More vaccination sites to open for Cebu City’s adolescents for National Vaxx Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will put up more vaccination sites for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old for the National Vaccination Days from March 10 to 12, 2022.

The city will be putting up 30 sites in various barangays for a three-day intensified vaccination program and many of the pop-up sites will be catering to adolescents as well.

“Naa tay mga bag-ong gipamutang sa 12 to 17 (years old) nga sites apil na ang Talamban, Lahug, Labangon, Pardo, ug Ermita. Para gyod nga maenganyo ang mga 12-17 nga dili moadto sa mga fixed sites,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department.

The city is expecting more adolescents to get vaccinated as compared to adults because the majority of the city’s adult population is already fully vaccinated.

The movement for the return of the face-to-face classes is also growing stronger, which would compel parents to vaccinate their children in preparation for that.

Aside from the pop-up sites, fixed sites such as SM Seaside, NOAH Complex, UC Banilad, and Robinsons Galleria will also be accepting adolescent vaccinations.

Here is the complete list of vaccination sites for adolescents:

1. Lahug Elementary School

2. Ermita Brgy gym

3. Pasil Sports Complex (March 11 Only)

4. Tejero Gym (March 11 only)

5. Labangon Bliss Elementary School

6. Pardo Elementary School

7. SM Seaside

8. SM City

9. UC banilad

10. Robinsons Galleria

As for kids’ vaccination aged 5 to 11 years old, the sites will still be the same: Cebu City Sports Center, Ayala Center Cebu, and Robinsons Cybergate

Still, Ibones said they are urging fully vaccinated adults to get their booster shot if they are already due for one.

He said that many adults especially senior citizens refuse the booster shot because they believe that two shots are already enough.

“Mao lang gyod ato sige gihangyo nga magpabooster sila aron mas maproteksyonan sila. Dili man pud ta mamugos pero mas maayo gyod,” said the city’s chief doctor.

Here is the complete list of vaccination sites for adults:

1. Brgy Luz (Brgy. Kalinaw)

2. Hipodromo brgy gym

3. Kalunasan (Oprra Elem. School)

4. Kamputhaw (purok 8 gym)

5. Day-as — March 12 only

6. Lorega — March 10 only

7. Tinago — March 12 only

8. Cokaliong Shipping Lines — March 10 and 12 only

9. Apas Gym

10. Bacayan Gym

11. Mabolo Gym

12. Guadalupe One Pavillion Mall

13. Labangon Bliss Elementary School

14. Ace Medical

15. Bulacao Cabancalan gym — March 12 only

16. Bulacao St. Jude gym — march 10 only

17. SM City

18. SM Seaside

19. Robinsons Galleria

20. UC banilad

21. Cebu City Hall 1

22. Cebu City Hall 2

23. Ayala center– March 11 only

The City Health is now ready for another National Vaccination Days and they are hopeful to reach the 13,000 target.

Hospitals and medical schools have already pledged manpower for the 30 sites including doctors, nurses, and medical interns to man the sites. /rcg

