List of vaccination sites for National Vaxx Days in Cebu City from March 10-12
Cebu City, Philippines—Here is the list of vaccination sites for another round of National Vaccination Days in Cebu City to be held on March 10-12, 2022:
FIRST, SECOND DOSE AND BOOSTER (ADULT)
1. Brgy Luz (Brgy. kalinaw)
2. Hipodromo brgy gym
3. Kalunasan (oprra elem. school)
4. Kamputhaw (purok 8 gym)
5. Day-as — March 12 only
6. Lorega — March 10 only
7. Tinago — March 12 only
8. Cokaliong shipping lines — March 10 and 12 only
9. Apas Gym
10. Bacayan Gym
11. Mabolo Gym
12. Guadalupe One pavillion mall
13. Labangon Bliss Elementary school
14. Ace medical
15. Bulacao Cabancalan gym — March 12 only
16. Bulacao St. Jude gym — march 10 only
17. SM City
18. SM Seaside
19. Robinsons Galleria
20. UC banilad
21. Cebu City Hall 1
22. Cebu City Hall 2
23. Ayala center– March 11 only
FIRST AND SECOND DOSE (MINOR 12-17)
1. Lahug elementary school
2. Ermita Brgy gym
3. Pasil Sports Complex (March 11 Only)
4. Tejero Gym (March 11 only)
5. Labangon Bliss Elementary School
6. Pardo elementary school
7.SM Seaside
8. SM City
9. UC banilad
10. Robinsons Galleria
FIRST and SECOND DOSE (MINOR 5-11y.o)
1. Ayala
2. Abellana Sports Complex
FIRST DOSE only (5-11y.o)
1.Robinsons Cybergate
READ MORE:
DepEd7 urged IATF to start inoculating young adults
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.