List of vaccination sites for National Vaxx Days in Cebu City from March 10-12

Cebu City, Philippines—Here is the list of vaccination sites for another round of National Vaccination Days in Cebu City to be held on March 10-12, 2022:

FIRST, SECOND DOSE AND BOOSTER (ADULT)

1. Brgy Luz (Brgy. kalinaw)

2. Hipodromo brgy gym

3. Kalunasan (oprra elem. school)

4. Kamputhaw (purok 8 gym)

5. Day-as — March 12 only

6. Lorega — March 10 only

7. Tinago — March 12 only

8. Cokaliong shipping lines — March 10 and 12 only

9. Apas Gym

10. Bacayan Gym

11. Mabolo Gym

12. Guadalupe One pavillion mall

13. Labangon Bliss Elementary school

14. Ace medical

15. Bulacao Cabancalan gym — March 12 only

16. Bulacao St. Jude gym — march 10 only

17. SM City

18. SM Seaside

19. Robinsons Galleria

20. UC banilad

21. Cebu City Hall 1

22. Cebu City Hall 2

23. Ayala center– March 11 only

FIRST AND SECOND DOSE (MINOR 12-17)

1. Lahug elementary school

2. Ermita Brgy gym

3. Pasil Sports Complex (March 11 Only)

4. Tejero Gym (March 11 only)

5. Labangon Bliss Elementary School

6. Pardo elementary school

7.SM Seaside

8. SM City

9. UC banilad

10. Robinsons Galleria

FIRST and SECOND DOSE (MINOR 5-11y.o)

1. Ayala

2. Abellana Sports Complex

FIRST DOSE only (5-11y.o)

1.Robinsons Cybergate

