Cebu City eyes to vaccinate 12,000-15,000 during National Vaxx Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City targets 12,000 to 15,000 individuals to be vaccinated in another round of National Vaccination Days on March 10 to 12, 2022.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department (CHD), said the target is lower as compared to other National Vaccination Days because it is expected that only there are fewer people left unvaccinated.

“Mag-open tag 30 sites including mga pop-up. Nanawag na pud ta sa atong partner schools ug hospitals nga magpadala og mga medical professionals ug interns nga makatabang,” he said.

The city has received vaccines for first dose, second dose, and booster shots to encourage more adults and adolescents to get vaccinated.

Cebu City has already vaccinated over a million adults, but some of them have yet to get their second dose or booster shot.

Ibones reminds the public the necessity of being fully vaccinated and getting the booster shot as both increase the protection from severe forms of COVID-19.

The city’s chief doctor is confident that the the target of 12,000 to 15,000 will be achievable as long as the public takes the chance to be vaccinated.

The focus of the the upcoming National Vaxx Days would now be for adult booster shots and vaccination of minors.

